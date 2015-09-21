Brees left searching for answers after Saints fall

The feeling was embodied by Saints quarterback Drew Brees, whose post-game demeanor reeked of disappointment and depression after the 26-19 loss, the team's sixth consecutive home defeat.
"We've got to get better ... I'm just really disappointed ... We never got into a rhythm," were several of the overtures the quarterback made about his team's offensive performance, via the Times-Picayune.
Brees took a big hit in the first half, which the 36-year-old signal-caller reluctantly said could have affected him on several plays.
"Maybe on a few throws," he said, adding he wasn't sure if coach Sean Payton restricted the playbook thereafter.
While we expected the Saints' defense to struggle this year, especially after a bevy of injuries in the secondary, the offensive quagmire has left everyone, including the quarterback, searching for answers. The Saints' offense -- namely its receivers -- couldn't take advantage of a Bucs secondary that was shredded by rookie Marcus Mariota just a week ago.
Still, Brees insists the team isn't pressing the panic button.
"I wouldn't say there's a big level of concern, mainly just disappointment in knowing that we have put ourselves in a little bit of a hole. We can only win one game at a time though, and that's next week," he said.
With a pivotal matchup against the 2-0 Carolina Panthers on the docket next, that hole could get deeper if Brees can't yank them out of it.