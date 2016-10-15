Brees: Kuechly, Davis best LB tandem 'maybe ever'

In just five short years, the Kuechly-Davis duo has indeed developed into an all-time great unit. The two interior linebackers have combined for 1,116 tackles and 23 sacks since Kuechly was drafted out of Boston College in 2012. Both Kuechly and Davis were first-team All-Pro in 2015, the third straight season Kuechly had been honored, and they captained Carolina's conference-champion defense in 2015. So far this year, Kuechly is second in the league in tackles (57) and Davis has 24 to his name.