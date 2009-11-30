Brees, Johnson voted FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints and running back Chris Johnson of the Tennessee Titans are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on Nov. 26-30.
Brees completed 18 of 23 passes for 371 yards and five touchdowns in New Orleans' 38-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
Chris Johnson rushed 18 times for 154 yards and one touchdown in the Titans' 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Brees and Johnson were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Vince Young of the Tennessee Titans, and running backs Justin Forsett of the Seattle Seahawks and Fred Jackson of the Buffalo Bills.
Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $1,000 donation in the winning players' names to the local Safe Kids coalitions in New Orleans and Nashville to support pedestrian safety improvements. Safe Kids USA is a national non-profit organization that works to prevent accidental injury among children.
During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLIV, FedEx plans to announce the 2009 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in South Florida, as well as making a donation in each winning player's name to Safe Kids USA.
As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx understands the need for a winning game plan, and created the Air & Ground program to highlight superior on-field performance while delivering safe kids off the field. Because FedEx has thousands of delivery trucks out on the roads each day, the company is committed to funding pedestrian safety improvements through its 10-year partnership with Safe Kids USA.
FedEx Air - Quarterbacks
FedEx Ground -- Running Backs
Brees completed 18 of 23 passes for 371 yards and five touchdowns in New Orleans' 38-17 victory over the Patriots on Monday Night Football.
Forsett carried the ball 22 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks' 27-17 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Rodgers completed 28 of 39 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns, including completions of 68 and 45 yards, in a 34-12 victory against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
Jackson scored two rushing touchdowns, carrying the ball 15 times for 73 yards in the Bills' 31-14 win vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Vince Young,
[Tennessee Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN)
Young threw for 387 yards, completed 27 of 43 passes and connected on the winning touchdown as time expired in the Titans' 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Johnson rushed 18 times for 154 yards and one touchdown in the Titans' 20-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals.