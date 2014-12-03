Around the NFL

Brees, Fitzpatrick lead Week 13 award winners

Published: Dec 03, 2014 at 01:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ryan Fitzpatrick's return to the lineup led to an offensive explosion for the Houston Texans and earned the quarterback the AFC Offensive Player of Week 13 award.

Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 33 passes (72.7 percent) for 358 yards with six touchdown passes and no interceptions for a 147.5 passer rating in the Texans' 45-21 win against the Tennessee Titans.

After being benched in favor of a Ryan Mallett tryout, the man known as Fitzmagic put on a show after trimming his giant beard.

Another show was put on over in Pittsburgh this week, but it wasn't by the home team.

Drew Brees threw five touchdown passes as the Saints beat the Steelers on the road 35-32 to earn himself the NFC Offensive Player of Week 13 award.

The signal-caller completed 19 of 27 passes (70.4 percent) for 257 yards, the five touchdowns and zero interceptions led to a 140.0 passer rating.

It was a pivotal win for the Saints, who had dropped three straight at home.

Here are the rest of this week's award winners:

AFC

Indianapolis linebacker D'Qwell Jackson had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, one pass defensed and a 35-yard fumble-recovery touchdown.

Jacksonville kicker Josh Scobee converted both field-goal attempts, including the game-winning 43-yarder with 28 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and added one PAT.

NFC

Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman had two interceptions and two tackles in the Seahawks' 19-3 win at San Francisco. It's the second straight week a Seahawks defensive back took the award -- a sign they are getting whole again.

Minnesota special teamer Adam Thielen blocked a punt and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.

The "Around The NFL Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans conduct HC interview with veteran QB Josh McCown for second consecutive year

The Houston Texans' continued search for a head coach has led them back to an intriguing candidate from last year's hiring cycle.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Divisional Round injury report

Check out each team's injury report for the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
news

Colts owner Irsay says comments weren't directed at Wentz: 'I would have told Carson face-to-face'

Jim Irsay's football team concluded the 2021 season with an epic collapse, getting dominated by a lowly division rival to surrender a chance to win its way into the playoffs. Nearly a week later, the Colts owner addressed the club's lingering disappointment.
news

Mike Vrabel: Titans to decide on Derrick Henry's status vs. Bengals on Friday

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday that running back Derrick Henry is "progressing well" as he ramps up ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas, for misdemeanor criminal damage, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
news

Jerick McKinnon giving Chiefs 'all kinds of confidence' he can contribute after performance vs. Steelers

The Chiefs' backfield received a boost from Jerick McKinnon during their wild-card win over the Steelers. Could McKinnon be called on again in the Divisional Round vs. the Bills?
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 20

The Buccaneers are still without a number of offensive starters at practice. Center Ryan Jensen, RT ﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿ and RB Ronald Jones were listed as DNPs again.  Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
news

Mike McCarthy has 'great confidence' in himself as Cowboys coach: 'I know how to win in this league'

The dust has settled in Arlington. Now it's time to determine just how solid the footing is under Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys coach has been forced to answer questions about his job status following last week's loss to San Francisco.
news

Howie Roseman: Eagles 'expected more from' Jalen Reagor at this point

﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ caught one pass for two yards in the Eagles' wild-card defeat. He also muffed two punts, losing the first and the slim chance Philadelphia had of staging a massive comeback.
news

NFL files motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit, compel arbitration 

The NFL on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss lawsuits filed by Jon Gruden on Nov. 12 against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging the parties sought to raze Gruden's career with the release of private emails in which the former Raiders head coach used misogynistic, homophobic and racist terms. 
news

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins excited at prospect of competing to be Steelers' QB1 next season

Steelers quarterbacks ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ are each relishing the chance to be the franchise's next starting quarterback.  
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb) expected to play vs. Packers, but won't be 100 percent

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play, but will not be 100 percent in the San Francisco's Divisional Round contest Saturday night against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW