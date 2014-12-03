Brees, Fitzpatrick lead Week 13 award winners

Ryan Fitzpatrick's return to the lineup led to an offensive explosion for the Houston Texans and earned the quarterback the AFC Offensive Player of Week 13 award.
Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 33 passes (72.7 percent) for 358 yards with six touchdown passes and no interceptions for a 147.5 passer rating in the Texans' 45-21 win against the Tennessee Titans.
After being benched in favor of a Ryan Mallett tryout, the man known as Fitzmagic put on a show after trimming his giant beard.
Another show was put on over in Pittsburgh this week, but it wasn't by the home team.
Drew Brees threw five touchdown passes as the Saints beat the Steelers on the road 35-32 to earn himself the NFC Offensive Player of Week 13 award.
The signal-caller completed 19 of 27 passes (70.4 percent) for 257 yards, the five touchdowns and zero interceptions led to a 140.0 passer rating.
Here are the rest of this week's award winners:
AFC
Indianapolis linebacker D'Qwell Jackson had seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, one pass defensed and a 35-yard fumble-recovery touchdown.
Jacksonville kicker Josh Scobee converted both field-goal attempts, including the game-winning 43-yarder with 28 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and added one PAT.
NFC
Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman had two interceptions and two tackles in the Seahawks' 19-3 win at San Francisco. It's the second straight week a Seahawks defensive back took the award -- a sign they are getting whole again.