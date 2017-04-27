Around the NFL

Brees: Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram could be top duo

Published: Apr 27, 2017 at 01:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints adding Adrian Peterson might seem redundant with Mark Ingram already holding down the fort, but quarterback Drew Brees is looking forward to seeing how much road the tandem can plow.

"Listen, you're talking about one of the great running backs that's ever played this game," Brees told Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune on Wednesday. "I think he's got a lot left in him. I'm sure, by all accounts, he's excited about the opportunity, so I think we're getting a guy who's hungry with a chip on his shoulder.

"I think he'll add a great complement to what we have with Mark Ingram, who I think is one of the best running backs in the league right now."

While Ingram's ability to produce in the passing game makes him a three-down back, the Saints always have excelled with multiple runners seeing snaps. A fresh, rejuvenated, focused Peterson has the upside to be a game-changing addition to New Orleans at minimal costs.

The only question is whether Ingram or Peterson could become frustrated with shared duty by mid-season. Brees isn't worried about it becoming an issue and thinks the duo can be tops in the NFL.

"I think both of those guys run with a bit of anger and a bit of passion and an edge, which is what you want from the guy who's in there," Brees said. "I think that in this day and age in this league, it's nearly impossible to go through a season with just one guy. You have to have two backs that are a one-two punch because it's just too physical; it's too tough of a position to play week in and week out.

"I think having both of those guys as this one-two, I think makes them potentially one of the best tandems in the league."

Watch the NFL Draft LIVE on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman envisions smooth transition into Shane Steichen's offense

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. was not only excited to hear newly hired coach Shane Steichen's philosophy on offense, but envisions a smooth transition in 2023.

news

Seahawks GM John Schneider not worried about Buccaneers OC Dave Canales luring away QB Geno Smith

With former Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales having moved on to the Buccaneers, perhaps he could persuade QB Geno Smith to sign with Tampa Bay. Seattle general manager John Schneider believes he's still got a leg up on bringing Smith back to the 'Hawks.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expects '20-30% change' with Mike McCarthy calling plays

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott "excited" and embracing change to head coach Mike McCarthy calling plays.

news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on Super Bowl trip: 'That could be us'

After attending Super Bowl festivities as his team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, CB Jaylon Johnson came away thinking, "this could be us."

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf dunks his way to NBA celebrity all-star game MVP

Fast commanding recognition as a stellar all-around athlete, Seahawks WR DK Metcalf put on a highlight-reel performance Friday night as he propelled Team Dwayne over Team Ryan, 81-78, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown to become next offensive coordinator

Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is leaving Los Angeles for the Panthers' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team later announced it had agreed to terms with Brown.

news

Matthew Slater returning for 16th season with Patriots

Matthew Slater is giving it another go in New England. The longtime special teams ace is returning for a 16th NFL season with the Patriots, the team announced Friday.

news

Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr set to visit Jets this weekend

Derek Carr's free agency tour is set to begin in New York with a visit with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders finalizing deal to hire Eric Bieniemy as new offensive coordinator

Just days after celebrating his second Super Bowl triumph, longtime Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is likely heading to Washington to assume the same role with the Commanders.

news

Niners QB Trey Lance clears up Titans rumors after Ran Carthon post: 'I don't want to be anywhere else'

Trey Lance attempted to clear the air after he created a social media stir when he reposted the announcement that the Titans hired former 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be the team's general manager with three crossed-finger emojis.

news

Howie Roseman prioritizing Jalen Hurts extension, says Carson Wentz deal won't inform discussions

The Eagles are preparing to give Jalen Hurts a massive raise with a new contract at some point this offseason. Howie Roseman says he won't let the letdown of the Carson Wentz deal inform his thinking on Hurts' contract.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE