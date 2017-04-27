Brees: Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram could be top duo

The New Orleans Saints adding Adrian Peterson might seem redundant with Mark Ingram already holding down the fort, but quarterback Drew Brees is looking forward to seeing how much road the tandem can plow.
"Listen, you're talking about one of the great running backs that's ever played this game," Brees told Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune on Wednesday. "I think he's got a lot left in him. I'm sure, by all accounts, he's excited about the opportunity, so I think we're getting a guy who's hungry with a chip on his shoulder.
"I think he'll add a great complement to what we have with Mark Ingram, who I think is one of the best running backs in the league right now."
While Ingram's ability to produce in the passing game makes him a three-down back, the Saints always have excelled with multiple runners seeing snaps. A fresh, rejuvenated, focused Peterson has the upside to be a game-changing addition to New Orleans at minimal costs.
The only question is whether Ingram or Peterson could become frustrated with shared duty by mid-season. Brees isn't worried about it becoming an issue and thinks the duo can be tops in the NFL.
"I think both of those guys run with a bit of anger and a bit of passion and an edge, which is what you want from the guy who's in there," Brees said. "I think that in this day and age in this league, it's nearly impossible to go through a season with just one guy. You have to have two backs that are a one-two punch because it's just too physical; it's too tough of a position to play week in and week out.
"I think having both of those guys as this one-two, I think makes them potentially one of the best tandems in the league."