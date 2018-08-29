Breaking down the NFL Celebrity League Fantasy Draft

Notes: The most telling selection of his round was Tomlinson taking Freeman, whose ADP is more than a round higher. I'd have targeted him in this round or the next if he were still on the board. Overall, a total of three rookie backs went off the board and you could argue each of them was a reach at some level. This draft happened before the announcement of Jeffery being out at least the first two weeks, so he'll fall a round or two in most drafts. Jones went a bit higher than expected.