Brandon Weeden sprains thumb in Cleveland Browns' loss

Published: Sep 15, 2013 at 01:50 PM

The Cleveland Browns dropped their 11th consecutive game to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that wasn't their only loss of the day.

Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden departed the game after spraining his right thumb by banging it against a Raven's helmet in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's 14-6 loss

Backup QB Jason Campbell finished the game for the Browns

"It hurts," Weeden told The Associated Press about his sprained thumb. X-rays on Weeden's thumb were negative, but his status for Week 3 is not yet known. If he can't give it a go, Campbell likely would make his first start of the season against the Minnesota Vikings.

