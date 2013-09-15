Brandon Weeden sprains thumb in Cleveland Browns' loss

The Cleveland Browns dropped their 11th consecutive game to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that wasn't their only loss of the day.
Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden departed the game after spraining his right thumb by banging it against a Raven's helmet in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's 14-6 loss.
"It hurts," Weeden told The Associated Press about his sprained thumb. X-rays on Weeden's thumb were negative, but his status for Week 3 is not yet known. If he can't give it a go, Campbell likely would make his first start of the season against the Minnesota Vikings.