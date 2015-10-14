Brandon Weeden on Cowboys benching: 'I'm pissed'

"I feel great," Cassel said, via Purnell. "There's a lot of carryover from the different systems I've been in. I was with Norv Turner and he was a numbers system and there's a number system here. (The coach who) I had in Kansas City, he had all the same protection schemes, and then a lot of the formational stuff was the same stuff as having Greg Roman. Now it's just putting it all together. I'm feeling good with all that. I've had three weeks at it now and I feel pretty comfortable and I'm growing each and every day and at the same time I'm feeling very comfortable. Obviously I think the coaches have enough of a comfort level with me to think I can go in there and do it."