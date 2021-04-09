Around the NFL

Brandon Staley: Pairing Corey Linsley with Justin Herbert gives Chargers 'winning edge'

Published: Apr 09, 2021 at 07:53 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers still have a hole at left tackle, but they filled a significant gap this offseason, signing star center Corey Linsley away from Green Bay.

The 29-year-old center, coming off his first All-Pro selection, spent seven seasons with Aaron Rodgers﻿, forming one of the best pairings in the NFL. The MVP QB often spoke glowingly about how Linsley's pivot played a vital role in the Packers' success.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley believes signing Linsley this offseason will bring the same kind of boon to young quarterback Justin Herbert﻿.

"We wanted to become a bigger team," Staley said of their offensive line additions thus far, via the team's official transcript. "When you sign who we feel like is the best center in football in Corey Linsley -- a commander -- and who's a guy that has all of the leadership intangibles that that position acquires, then you have him and [QB] Justin Herbert running the show in the middle of your offense, we feel like that's going to be a winning edge for us.

"You know who [Linsley] has been partnering up with in his career [Packers QB Aaron Rodgers], one of the special guys in the league. Now, Justin and Corey can team up to be one of those special tandems in the league. I think the big thing with Corey is that we feel like he is a difference-maker. There are a lot of centers that are good players, but who is a difference-maker? We feel like Corey is a difference-maker in more ways than one -- certainly with his physical skills, but then all of the intangible stuff, too."

Playing the pivot, Linsley is the brains of the operation, able to aid the quarterback, set the blocking plan, and help with any audible situations. The veteran's acumen and experience should be a big help to Herbert.

There remains work to be done along the Chargers offensive line, but adding that difference-making talent and brain in the middle should help make Herbert's pockets cleaner and his life easier in 2021 and beyond.

Related Content

news

Kerry Hyder believes he can be Seahawks' next Michael Bennett

Newly signed pass rusher ﻿Kerry Hyder﻿ believes he can fill the versatile edge role the Seahawks have missed since Michael Bennett left. 
news

49ers DE Nick Bosa looks good in video showing progress in ACL recovery

Nearly seven months after tearing his ACL during the second game of the season, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is looking good in his rehab process. 
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers need to address 'hole' at left tackle

Chargers coach Brandon Staley admitted Thursday his team is well aware of its need at left tackle following the departure of 2020 starter ﻿Sam Tevi﻿, and will attempt to address it in the coming weeks -- or months.
news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson embraces challenge of younger teammates, return from ankle surgery

At 30 years old, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in 2020. The challenges of rehab and the influx of younger talent has given him extra motivation entering next season.
news

Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin

Jets announce pair of signings, while Giants announce addition of three coaches.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster says he would have signed with Chiefs had he not re-signed with Steelers

It was a surprise to many that wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers. Had he not, Smith-Schuster told Michael Irvin "it would've been K.C." that he signed to play with. 
news

Deshaun Watson attorney files motion to request plaintiff be identified

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's attorney filed a motion for a special exemption Thursday and asked the District Court of Harris County (Texas) to order one of the plaintiffs to replead and include her name in the petition.
news

Trevor Lawrence throwing again after left shoulder surgery

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason to be fully healed by training camp. That plan remains on schedule.
news

Byron Jones: Dolphins 'expect a big jump' from QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins star corner ﻿Byron Jones﻿ joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday and said Miami expects a big leap from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Year 2.
news

Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz headline inaugural class of Bengals Ring of Honor

The two inaugural members of the Bengals Ring of Honor are Paul Brown, Cincinnati's founder, first coach and first general manager, and Hall of Fame offensive lineman ﻿Anthony Munoz﻿.
news

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson ready to 'put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday, Kansas City wideout Demarcus Robinson said he expects a more prominent role this season with ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ no longer in K.C.
