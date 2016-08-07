Brandon Spikes reunites with Bills on one-year deal

Spikes was set to rejoin the Patriots in 2015, but was released by the team after his involvement in a vehicular hit-and-run incident. He was then suspended four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, but he served the ban during his time as a free agent, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Now he gets to enjoy the Rex and Rob Ryan experience, as neither brother was in Buffalo during Spikes' first stint with the team.