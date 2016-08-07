Around the NFL

Brandon Spikes reunites with Bills on one-year deal

Published: Aug 07, 2016 at 05:34 AM

After a year away from the NFL, Brandon Spikes has decided to reunite with the Buffalo Bills.

Spikes signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Sunday, a source informed of the deal told NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. The linebacker, who played for Buffalo in 2014, has spent his entire career in the AFC East, playing his first four seasons with the New England Patriots. Last week, he worked out for the Dolphins but left without a deal.

In addition, the Bills signed veteran linebacker David Hawthorne and tight end Jimmay Mundine, the team announced. To make room for the signings, the team released cornerback Javier Arenas and wide receiver Gary Chambers, and waived injured linebacker Kevin Reddick.

Spikes was set to rejoin the Patriots in 2015, but was released by the team after his involvement in a vehicular hit-and-run incident. He was then suspended four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, but he served the ban during his time as a free agent, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Now he gets to enjoy the Rex and Rob Ryan experience, as neither brother was in Buffalo during Spikes' first stint with the team.

The Patriots selected the University of Florida product in the second round of the 2010 draft, and Spikes was a staple at inside linebacker early on in Bill Belichick's defense.

Rex Ryan recently said he was "very concerned" about the injury situation of linebacker Reggie Ragland, the team's 2016 second-round selection. It remains to be seen if the additions of Spikes and Hawthorne will foreshadow bad news for the rookie.

