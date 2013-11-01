Brandon Meriweather's remarks resonate with players, coaches

4. Dez's desire. We all know what kind of player Dez Bryant is capable of being. The larger question is if the other pieces will remain in place, which always is a question because of the problematic past he carries with him. What I can say for Bryant is that, based on what those who've been around him say, it'd be a shock if any of what happened Sunday was mean-spirited or calculated. One Cowboys source said Bryant "wants to win and he's really passionate. Immature, no filter, but I'd take that passion over a guy collecting a check and not caring." Part of Bryant's problem is that, in some of these cases, he simply doesn't know any better, so he has to learn as he goes. The good news is that he's generally well-meaning and wants to do right. So my guess is he probably didn't figure his outburst would lead to the commotion it did, and he'll try to fix that, which is what you'd hope any player in that circumstance would do.