Brandon Marshall: I'm No. 2, Odell Beckham is No. 1

"Also at this point in my career, I still believe I'm a No. 1 receiver and you can't tell me different ... but I think one thing these teams I've been on have always had is a mix of spreading the ball around," Marshall said. "(I) had Alshon Jeffery on the other side of myself. Had Eddie Royal going back to my days in Denver -- he had 91 catches, I had 100 catches. Eric Decker. We had a monster year our first year with the New York Jets. So it was extremely important for me to go to a place where, I didn't want to be the No. 1. I wanted a dominant No. 1. And Odell is the biggest superstar in our business and obviously, we have a great defense so it will be awesome to see all those guys grow in Year 2 all together."