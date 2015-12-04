Brandon Marshall: I'll retire once Jets are done with me

Brandon Marshall hasn't had a change of heart since he insisted in July that the New York Jets will be his last NFL team.
In a conversation with the New York Daily News this week, the 31-year-old wide receiver reiterated his intention to walk away from the NFL once the Jets decide to go in a different direction.
"Once the Jets say, 'We don't need you anymore,' I'm going to venture off into that world," Marshall said. "I'm not playing for another team. Four is all I need. It's too hard to make new friends and relationships and deal with different egos. I don't like the business already. So I'm not trying to deal with that."
In addition to his Project 375 foundation, Marshall will have a career in television awaiting the moment he retires. He has proven to be a natural in front of the camera, moonlighting as a panelist on Showtime's Inside the NFL for the past two years.
Marshall is in the top 10 in receptions (71), receiving yards (931) and touchdowns (nine) this season. He won't have to worry about the Jets cutting ties anytime soon.