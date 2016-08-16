Brandon LaFell could undergo surgery on hand

The Cincinnati Bengals, already reeling from the loss of both Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones to free agency this offseason, have taken another hit to their receiving corps.
Brandon LaFell could possibly undergo non-season ending surgery on his hand after tearing a ligament, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. Garafolo notes that it's possible LaFell opts for rehab and attempts to play through the injury, and Marvin Lewis said he doesn't expect him to miss the season opener, per the team's official site.
The 29-year-old LaFell caught 37 passes for 515 yards in New England last year.
At the moment, Cincinnati is rolling with A.J. Green, rookie Tyler Boyd and Brandon Tate at wide receiver. Pro Bowl tight end Tyler Eifert is still on the team's physically unable to perform list and could also miss the start of the season after offseason ankle surgery.
While this is a run-based offense, the news is obviously concerning for a Bengals team that is hoping to come out of the gates fast in 2016. This offseason was one of massive change for coach Marvin Lewis -- not only did he lose two of his three best wideouts, but also Hue Jackson, his longtime offensive coordinator.
The only positive might be more emphasis on ensuring that Boyd can be an adequate opening-day starter. LaFell's absence in last week's preseason opener allowed Boyd to get increased playing time. Boyd displayed flashes during his increased opportunity, catching a pass for 40 yards.