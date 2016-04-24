Brandon Browner: Rejoining Seahawks is a 'no-brainer'

Heading back to the comfort of Seattle makes a lot of sense for both sides. Unfortunately for Browner, it's on a one-year deal worth $760,000. His circuitous route makes us think a little bit of new Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who is also left the comforts of a successful and unique defense in order to cash in on the open market. While players can never -- and should never -- be blamed for exploring life outside the team that drafted them, it's interesting to look at those who have realized what scheme makes them the best possible player.