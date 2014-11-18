Brandin Cooks out for season with broken thumb

Cooks was a bright spot during a season in which many of the Saints' veterans haven't played their best. He has 19 catches over the last four weeks and was on pace for 85 receptions and roughly 880 yards. Cooks also added 73 yards on the ground with four total touchdowns. He gave coach Sean Payton a ton of different options for play-calling, which now won't be available for the rest of the season. This ends Cooks' chances for Offensive Rookie of the Year in this epic year for rookie wideouts.