Brandin Cooks on long TDs: 'I turn it into a track meet'

Is it alarming that the Saints have found themselves deep enough in their own territory to record such long touchdowns? Mildly. What is more worrisome (for opposing defenses) is the threat Cooks brings to the field. His top-end speed requires safety help at almost all times, which should open up more options for Drew Brees and Co. underneath. It did on Sunday, as Brees passed for 465 yards and four touchdowns, and it has almost all season, with New Orleans currently leading the league in passing yards per game (335.4).