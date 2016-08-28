Branden Oliver tears Achilles; A.J. Green hurts knee

San Diego Chargers running back Branden Oliver was taken off the field on a cart late in the first half of Sunday's preseason tilt with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Chargers announced it was an Achilles injury for Oliver and he won't return to the game. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a source informed, the running back tore his Achilles and will miss the season.
The Chargers lost tight end Jeff Cumberland to an Achilles injury last week. The devastating injury could have struck twice for the Bolts.
Oliver's injury is a significant blow to the Chargers backfield depth. Melvin Gordon is the workhorse with Danny Woodhead the backup, but Oliver provided toolsy utility insurance out of the backfield. The compact back was adept both between the tackles and in the run game.
Here's some other injury news from Sunday's games:
- Bengals wideout A.J. Green suffered a right knee injury during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The team reported it as not serious. Running back Cedric Peermanfractured his left forearm.
- The already thin Cardinals cornerback group took a hit when veteran Mike Jenkins went down with what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury in the first quarter against the Texans. Jenkins was carted off the field after he was injured trying to tackle wideout DeAndre Hopkins.
- The Colts received some good injury news today, as owner Jim Irsay announced that offensive lineman Jack Mewhort (knee) will be out 2-4 weeks and won't have to undergo surgery. That is a much better result for Mewhort than what was originally feared.
- Rookie wideout Devin Fuller (shoulder) will be out for this week's upcoming game and could even need surgery, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said.
- Falcons wideout Julio Jones (ankle) did not participate during Sunday's practice, the team announced.
- Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon has an MCL injury that is expected to keep him out for roughly weeks, NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported.
- Rams wideout Pharoh Cooper could miss the season opener due to a shoulder injury, Jeff Fisher told reporters.
"We're going to be without Pharoh Cooper for a few weeks with a shoulder injury. I don't know how long, but it looks like he'll probably miss the opener, and we'll just see how quickly he can come back from that."