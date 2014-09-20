Brady trolls Raiders fans with Tuck Rule Game photo

First he shared his college resume. Now the New England Patriots' quarterback is trolling Oakland Raiders fans.
Clearly Brady is referring to the Tuck Rule Game, which helped launch his charmed career.
It's a cruel taunt, Tom.
Haven't you put Raiders fans through enough without reminding them how this one call in the snow might have changed the course of their team history?
It's bad enough fans in Oakland have to wake up at 10 a.m. just to watch their broken team face you and your UGG-wearing teammates. The pregame trolling is a bit superfluous.
