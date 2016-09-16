Around the NFL

Brady to play catch with Welker during suspension

Published: Sep 16, 2016 at 06:13 AM

Suspended Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has chosen the most predictable catch partner we could have imagined.

"It was funny. I hit him up (because) I'm actually heading up to the game (Saturday), and I hit him up to do dinner Saturday night," Wes Welker said on 560 WQAM in Miami (via ESPN.com). "(Brady) was like, 'I'm going to be flying in from Ann Arbor later, but hey, how about that morning we go throw?' And I'm just sitting there, like, 'I was just thinking about dinner, but yeah, sure.' I'll get over there early and we can throw a little bit. That's the only thing we really have planned."

This falls perfectly in line with former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk's prediction a few weeks ago. Faulk guessed that Brady would ask both Welker and Randy Moss to help him out during the downtime.

Of course, we guessed that Brady would go the alternate route, using the time to comb the free agent market for a potential addition to the Patriots' roster. Brady could spend the time teaching the undrafted free agent the playbook and by the time his suspension was up, they would have a dynamic new addition to the roster. We also spend too much time combing the unsolved mysteries subReddit during the day.

With Brady missing so much of the preseason, staying in football shape will be important to him over the next month or so. Though he could still slack off and still glide with the Patriots into the playoffs this year, having a good friend around to catch some passes won't hurt -- especially a familiar one.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson 'outstanding' in successful return to starting lineup

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said QB Zach Wilson was 'outstanding' in his winning return to the lineup Sunday against the Texans.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, HC Andy Reid take issue with offensive offsides call in loss to Bills 

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes blew up on the sidelines following Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, irate at an offensive offsides penalty called on Kansas City receiver Kadarius Toney that wiped out a Chiefs touchdown. The venting continued after the contest.  
news

49ers' Deebo Samuel scores 19th rushing TD, sets career record for WRs

The San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel rushed for the 19th touchdown of his career on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, establishing a new all-time record for rushing TDs by a wide receiver.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert fractured index finger on throwing hand in loss vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured the index finger on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss. 
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) ruled out in win vs. Raiders

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was ruled out in Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders due to a chest injury he suffered early in the second quarter.
news

Browns announce QB Joe Flacco will remain starter for rest of 2023 season

The Cleveland Browns are sticking with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for the rest of the 2023 season, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Buccaneers, Bears, Ravens and Saints kicked off Week 14 Sunday's early slate with victories. 
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud in concussion protocol following loss to Jets

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is in the concussion protocol following Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.
news

Patriots eliminated from playoff contention at earliest point since 2000 season

Despite defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, the Patriots were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday due to the Cincinnati Bengals' victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Seahawks to start QB Drew Lock vs. 49ers with Geno Smith (groin) unable to play

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock will get the start for the injured Geno Smith (groin; questionable), NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 14: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 14 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Titans-Dolphins, Packers-Giants on Monday night

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down six things to watch for when the Tennessee Titans meet the Miami Dolphins, and the New York Giants host the Green Bay Packers in a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.