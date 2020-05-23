Brady throws playful barb at Eli Manning for finally joining Twitter

Peyton Manning joked earlier this week that if it wasn't for his mother, Tom Brady would have won 11 Super Bowls instead of just six.
Three of the supposed missing rings are an allusion to the instances in which Manning-led teams beat Brady's Patriots in conference championship games. The other two titles, of course, were claimed by Manning's brother Eli, who got the better of Brady while winning a pair of Super Bowl MVPs with the New York Giants.
Brady can no longer exact revenge on the gridiron, with both Manning brothers retired. But he took a playful jab at Eli Manning on Saturday, in response to him finally joining Twitter.
Notice the subtweet came less than 30 minutes after Eli's introductory post. The backhanded compliment also includes shades of self-deprecation, given the Super Bowl history between these two. Well done by Brady all around.
Peyton Manning still doesn't have a Twitter account, making it tougher for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to employ his social media wit against his longtime nemesis. He'll have to settle for the golf course, where Brady and Manning will square off Sunday in a charity match alongside Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.
Eli fired back on that front Saturday afternoon.