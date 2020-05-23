Brady throws playful barb at Eli Manning for finally joining Twitter

Around the NFL

Peyton Manning joked earlier this week that if it wasn't for his mother, Tom Brady would have won 11 Super Bowls instead of just six.

Three of the supposed missing rings are an allusion to the instances in which Manning-led teams beat Brady's Patriots in conference championship games. The other two titles, of course, were claimed by Manning's brother Eli, who got the better of Brady while winning a pair of Super Bowl MVPs with the New York Giants.

Brady can no longer exact revenge on the gridiron, with both Manning brothers retired. But he took a playful jab at Eli Manning on Saturday, in response to him finally joining Twitter.

Notice the subtweet came less than 30 minutes after Eli's introductory post. The backhanded compliment also includes shades of self-deprecation, given the Super Bowl history between these two. Well done by Brady all around.

Peyton Manning still doesn't have a Twitter account, making it tougher for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to employ his social media wit against his longtime nemesis. He'll have to settle for the golf course, where Brady and Manning will square off Sunday in a charity match alongside Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Eli fired back on that front Saturday afternoon.

Related Content

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown during the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' grad message: 'We're built to persevere'

Patrick Mahomes usually inspires with his play. The Chiefs QB did so with words Saturday during his alma mater Texas Tech's virtual commencement. 
Devonta Freeman willing to sit out 2020 season over contract desires
news

Devonta Freeman willing to sit out 2020 season over contract desires

Devonta Freeman has been unsigned for two months. The former Falcons RB might remain that way if he doesn't receive an offer reflecting his believed worth, Michael Silver reports.
Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (23) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

Seahawks add needed RB depth, sign Carlos Hyde to 1-year deal

Free-agent running back Carlos Hyde has agreed to a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
news

Reid on onside alternative: Mahomes 'can do 4th-and-15s'

Chiefs coach Andy Reid suggested he's not in favor of changing the rules to allow for a fourth-and-15 play. But the presence of Patrick Mahomes also means Kansas City is prepared to succeed if the proposal passes.
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation, putting another veteran NFL quarterback on the open market. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the decision. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
news

Joe Flacco signs one-year, $1.5M deal with Jets

The Jets are adding a Super Bowl MVP to their quarterback room. New York agreed to a one-year deal with veteran Joe Flacco on Friday.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Browns 20-13. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Browns offer fans chance to help script plays with Kevin Stefanski

The Browns have had their fair share of playcallers over the past 20 years. Now you can be one too. Cleveland is offering the chance to script plays in a preseason game through the All In Challenge.
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) hits an onside kick during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

NFL removes trailing requirement on 4th-and-15 proposal

One of the biggest proposed rule changes has undergone a slight change. Next week's owners vote won't stipulate that teams must be losing to attempt a fourth-and-15 play following a score, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Carson, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

JuJu: Big Ben is 'back,' ready to lead Steelers to 'big year'

JuJu Smith-Schuster came away impressed by what he saw from a workout with Ben Roethlisberger, who he thinks is all the Steelers need to return to legitimate contention.
Pats owner Robert Kraft's SB ring raises $1.025M in auction
news

Pats owner Robert Kraft's SB ring raises $1.025M in auction

Add another million dollars raised for the All In Challenge. Robert Kraft's ring from Super Bowl LI, where the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons, went for $1.025 million.
Shelby Harris: Broncos will 'shock the league' in 2020
news

Shelby Harris: Broncos will 'shock the league' in 2020

John Elway's excellent offseason brought buzz back to Denver. Even the players are eating up excitement. Harris said recently that the Broncos will surprise anyone still doubting.
Bucs GM: Brady, Arians 'perfect marriage' for win-now mentality
news

Bucs GM: Brady, Arians 'perfect marriage' for win-now mentality

Arians' "no risk it, no biscuit" mindset meshes perfectly with Brady's attitude, Jason Licht says. The coach, who is night-and-day different than Bill Belichick, was one big reason TB12 moved to Tampa. 
