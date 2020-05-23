Brady throws playful barb at Eli Manning for finally joining Twitter

Peyton Manning joked earlier this week that if it wasn't for his mother, Tom Brady would have won 11 Super Bowls instead of just six.

Three of the supposed missing rings are an allusion to the instances in which Manning-led teams beat Brady's Patriots in conference championship games. The other two titles, of course, were claimed by Manning's brother Eli, who got the better of Brady while winning a pair of Super Bowl MVPs with the New York Giants.