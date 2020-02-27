Brady's agent talking to teams in Indy at combine

That seems to be inching closer toward becoming a reality. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday Brady's representation is meeting with clubs this week during the NFL Scouting Combine, and the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts are among those clubs. It is common for teams to meet with agents of their own prospective free agents during the combine. Don Yee and fellow agent Carter Chow also represent free agent David Onyemata, who is a top free agent. They also represent Chargers cornerback Michael Davis, who is a restricted free agent.