Brady, Pats return to scene of many triumphs vs. Steelers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Heinz Field can be an intimidating stadium with screaming fans waving yellow towels while watching one of the best defenses in the NFL.
The New England Patriots quarterback usually quiets the crowd with outstanding performances that have resulted in his 4-1 regular season mark at the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"The Steelers are tough to beat at home," Brady said Wednesday. "The times that we beat them we've had to play very, very good games. I think that's what I'm probably most proud of. Some of our greatest games that we've ever played have been against them."
So what's Brady's secret to beating them?
"It's just execution," he said. "It's guys getting open and us completing (passes). I don't think there's (any) special thing we do. There's no magic dust we put in our cereal in the morning."
"That was a rough day," Brady said. The crowd was "going crazy. The towels were waving. The fans were really into it. It's a great stadium. It's very loud. It's a very imposing stadium. What makes it the most imposing is the way they play and their physical style."
