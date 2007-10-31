Brady, Manning very difficult to game plan against

Remember when ...

</center> There has been one regular season game in NFL history in which there were no punts: San Francisco-Buffalo in 1992, and there are some parallels with Sunday's game. The 49ers- Bills in 1992 matched two Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Steve Young and Jim Kelly, and two teams in the midst of unprecedented runs – the 49ers, who won at least 10 games for 16 years in a row and five Super Bowls in 14 years, and the Bills, who won four straight AFC championships.

That game produced 65 points and 1,086 yards of offense (fourth highest in NFL history at the time), including 852 passing yards (third highest in NFL history at the time) by the two quarterbacks. It is one of just two non-overtime games in NFL history in which both quarterbacks passed for more than 400 yards. They also threw three touchdown passes each. But there also were six turnovers in the game, one interception and two lost fumbles by each side.