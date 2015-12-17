Brady: James White has 'earned everybody's trust'

White and Brandon Bolden are the only two backs on the active roster. With White carrying the ball just eight times over the past month, coach Bill Belichick pointed to Bolden as the runner who could see a heavier workload in terms of carries. Still, you can't go the rest of the way with just two backs on the depth chart, so we expect New England to also activate Montee Ball or fullback Joey Iosefa off the practice squad.