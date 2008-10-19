Brady has second procedure to clean out knee infection

Height: 6-4
Weight: 225
College: Michigan
Experience: 9
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady underwent a second procedure on Wednesday to clean out an infection in his surgically repaired left knee.
Brady confirmed the second procedure on his official Web site. He said the infection will be treated with antibiotics.
"We were proactive with the infection and the doctors went in for a second procedure this past Wednesday to clean and to test the wound," Brady said in a blog update. "The results of the tests have all been positive and we are very thankful."
Brady's agent, Donald Yee, did not respond to a phone call or an e-mail to The Associated Press. Calls to the Patriots and the doctor who performed the first surgery in Los Angeles, Neal ElAttrache, were not returned.
Brady initially had surgery on Oct. 6 to repair torn knee ligaments he suffered in a season-ending injury during the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report