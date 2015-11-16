Around the NFL

Brady: Edelman is too good to just put someone else in

Published: Nov 16, 2015 at 04:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

For the second straight week, Tom Brady watched one of his top playmakers lost for a large swath of the season.

Last week, shifty back Dion Lewis went down with an ACL injury. Sunday it was reliable Julian Edelman who left with a broken bone in his foot that will keep him out 6-8 weeks, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported, per a source briefed on the injury.

The dynamic pass-catcher was on pace for the second 1,000-yard season of his career prior to the injury. On Monday morning, Brady went with the Coach Boone response when asked on WEEI-FM how the Pats would replace Edelman.

"When someone's really integral to part of basically everything you're doing, and then you lose that person, it may take a little bit to kind of figure out how you can move things around and get comfortable with what you're doing, because you want to have a lot of confidence in the things that you're doing," Brady said.

"That's just the way kind of it is. There's nothing that's really seamless when you lose a great player. When it's someone that's been the leading receiver on your team for multiple years and you lose them, it's not like you go, 'OK, well, let just put someone else in.' He's too good of a player for that. You've just got to kind of find your way to make some adjustments. I think we just made some critical plays when we needed to, which was really important down the stretch, certainly defensively, and special teams we did. And on offense I thought we just did enough."

New England's offense wasn't the same after Edelman exited on the last play of the first quarter. The Pats gained 137 yards in the first frame and 269 total in the final three. Brady was 5 of 6 on third down (83 percent) with Edelman on the field and 2 of 8 (25 percent) without him, via the Providence Journal's Mark Daniels.

Brady dismissed that Danny Amendola could just slide over and fill Edelman's role, noting that the two are different types of players. As is the norm with Bill Belichick's teams, they'll plug in different players, adjust their game plan to what fits them best and continue to roll on towards the playoffs.

"We'll need to find different ways to produce with the guys that are on the field," Brady said matter-of-factly.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow jokes struggles in loss to Browns led to new haircut

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's performance in Cincinnati's 24-3 Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns was out-of-character, and apparently, one way Burrow has tried to remedy last week's issues is with a fresh haircut ahead of this week's practices.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield decoded Minnesota's defense in Week 1 comeback win

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s game turned almost instantly Sunday in Minneapolis. One of his teammates offered a good reason for the shift Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Vikings-Eagles on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night on Prime Video.
news

Week 2 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 2 of the 2023 season.
news

DL Chris Jones glad to re-join Chiefs, plans to play in Kansas City for 'long haul'

After signing a new one-year deal to rejoin the club after a lengthy holdout, Chiefs DT Chris Jones said Wednesday that there's nothing personal about the situation and he's willing to be in Kansas City for the long haul.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' future: 'I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' season-ending Achilles injury spun the Jets' season into a tizzy just four snaps into the 2023 campaign. The injury conjures questions about whether Rodgers will continue his career with the Jets in 2024 at the age of 40.
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus discusses Chase Claypool's struggles vs. Packers; Week 2 status unclear

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool had a poor Week 1 outing, something that Matt Eberflus acknowledged when speaking with reporters on Wednesday. Could Claypool be benched for this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk highlight Players of the Week

Following standout performances Sunday, 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were among the Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dexter Lawrence: Giants got 'embarrassed' by Cowboys, but we must move on 

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence lamented the 40-0 blowout loss to the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, but New York's star defender isn't going to let it linger. 
news

Bill Parcells on Jets situation from head coach's perspective: 'Your team has to have hope'

Former head coach Bill Parcells uses his own experience on losing a starting QB in Week 1 to talk about where the Jets go from here without Aaron Rodgers under center. 
news

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: QB Brock Purdy plays with 'swag' that 'bleeds' to the rest of the offense 

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said on KNBR that QB Brock Purdy's swagger has become infectious. "He plays with an extreme poise, but also poise and urgency," Aiyuk said.