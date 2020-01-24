Brady congratulates retiring Eli, laments SB losses

"Those are obviously when you think about those great moments in your career, those are going to be at the top of the list, when you win championships and both of them [are] two-minute drives to go down there and win it against an undefeated team," Manning said. "... I think those are special, but I think everyone wants to make it me versus Tom Brady. It was the Giants versus the Patriots. Our defenses played outstanding. Guys made plays. David Tyree, Mario Manningham, Plaxico Burress in the corner of the end zone. Like I said, you just cherish those moments, cherish those relationships that you have with those teammates and coaches when you win those games. That's obviously why you play.