Bradley Chubb studying Khalil Mack tape in offseason

"That's pretty much all we're watching right now," Chubb said, via the Denver Post. "I've got it on the iPad and all that. Just watching everything the Bears did last year. How they used Khalil (Mack) and how they used Leonard Floyd. I feel like it's going to be special. ... Sometimes they would have Khalil and Leonard on the same side. Sometimes they had Khalil at a three-technique with Leonard on the other side. Just all of the things that you can do."