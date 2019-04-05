Bradley Chubb studying Khalil Mack tape in offseason

Around the NFL

Published: Apr 05, 2019
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Entering Vic Fangio's defense, second-year pass rusher Bradley Chubb has some research to do on his new coach.

Particularly poignant to Chubb's study is how Fangio utilized All-World pass rusher Khalil Mack and the athletic Leonard Floyd last season in Chicago.

"That's pretty much all we're watching right now," Chubb said, via the Denver Post. "I've got it on the iPad and all that. Just watching everything the Bears did last year. How they used Khalil (Mack) and how they used Leonard Floyd. I feel like it's going to be special. ... Sometimes they would have Khalil and Leonard on the same side. Sometimes they had Khalil at a three-technique with Leonard on the other side. Just all of the things that you can do."

Chubb compiled 12 sacks during an impressive rookie season. Taking advantage of playing opposite Von Miller creates plenty of opportunities for Chubb to become a wrecking ball in one-on-one matchups.

After watching some Mack film, Chubb looks forward to how he'll be utilized under Fangio.

"When you see what he did with guys in the past, how he moved around guys like Khalil Mack, it's definitely something I'm looking forward to," Chubb said. "I feel like for myself I am a versatile player so I'm excited to see what all things we do to help out this team."

After getting his feet wet as a rookie, Chubb believes he's ready to make a big leap in 2019.

"I feel like if I have that big jump in Year 2, then we'll win more games," he said.

