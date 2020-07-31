Around the NFL

Bradley Chubb believes he'll be 100 percent for Broncos' opener

Kevin Patra

Bradley Chubb believes he'll be ready to destroy quarterbacks when the NFL season opens.

The Denver Broncos pass rusher said Friday he will wear a brace on his surgically repaired knee and insisted he'll be 100 percent by the season opener against the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

Chubb suffered a season-ending ACL tear in late September and underwent surgery in October.

He was one of the few Broncos players able to use the team facility to rehab earlier this summer when buildings reopened. The pass rusher noted that the COVID-19 lockdowns might have helped his recovery because he was able to focus on rehab without fear of falling behind elsewhere. 

If Chubb is indeed fully healthy to start the season, it'd be a big boon to a Broncos defense that could be dangerous in Vic Fangio's second season. Pairing Chubb and Von Miller streaking off the edge with Jurrell Casey bulldozing the middle would spell trouble for quarterbacks.

