Around the NFL

Bradford 'not naive' that it will be Wentz's team

Published: May 17, 2016 at 07:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Stressing that he re-signed with Philadelphia hoping to find stability, Sam Bradford acknowledged Tuesday that he skipped the Eagles' initial offseason practices due to frustration with the organization's trade for No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz.

"I just felt like I needed some time," Bradford said. "I could have stayed here, could have continued to work here, but I'm not sure my head really would have been here those two weeks."

Coach Doug Pederson did his best to quell the unrest, emphasizing Tuesday that Bradford is the "No. 1 guy" at quarterback.

Bradford understands that will remain the case as long as he wins games this season, but he's "not completely naive" to the fact that it will be Wentz's team at some point in the future.

"There's no promises in this business," Bradford added. "It wasn't a long-term deal. It was a two-year deal. I was well aware of that. ... My goal was to play well for the next two years and create that stability that I talked about for pretty much my whole career. Philadelphia is the place I wanted to be. I wanted to play well for the next two years, create that stability, and then sign a longer-term deal and stay here for the rest of my career."

Once it became clear that agent Tom Condon couldn't facilitate a trade with the Broncos, Bradford realized Philadelphia is "still the best place for me to be."

Bradford also made it clear that it was Condon who blindsided the Eagles with a trade request less than a week after the blockbuster deal to move up in the draft. The quarterback added that he trusts Condon will continue to have his best interests at heart.

The ill-fated trade request has predictably rubbed Eagles fans the wrong way.

"I get it," Bradford conceded. "They have a right to be frustrated. ... It's not pretty out there right now."

Despite the initial hurt feelings and the lingering potential for awkwardness in the quarterbacks room, Bradford insists he will help Wentz with the transition to pro football.

"I understand what it's like to be in his position," Bradford explained, referencing A.J. Feeley's mentorship with the Rams in 2010 and 2011.

During his absence, Bradford took solace in the support of his teammates. If he wants to recapture the hearts of Philadelphia's faithful and hold off Wentz all season, he's going to have to keep the Eagles in playoff contention.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanors, states he's 'deeply remorseful for my actions'

Richard Sherman, a 10-season NFL veteran, was charged with five misdemeanors by the King County (Wash.) Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday, and the free-agent cornerback also released a statement expressing his remorse for the incident earlier this week.
news

Roundup: Raiders RB coach Kirby Wilson retiring; Dolphins sign WR Isaiah Ford

Kirby Wilson has spent the vast majority of the last quarter century coaching in the NFL. His time in the pro game has reached its conclusion. The Raiders RBs coach is retiring from coaching, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Christion Abercrombie to serve as Titans coaching intern after recovering from life-threatening brain injury

Christion Abercrombie, who sustained a life-threatening head injury while playing football for Tennessee State three years ago, will serve as a strength and conditioning intern for the Titans during training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship.
news

Thirteen teams above 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that 13 teams have crossed the 85% threshold for player vaccinations. On the negative side, two teams remain below a 50% vaccination rate.
news

Kenyan Drake: Raiders offense is 'going to space' in 2021

Kenyan Drake has been making the media rounds during the sleepy portion of the offseason, harping to anyone who will listen that he expects the Raiders offense to fly this season. On paper, you can understand his optimism. The dual-threat RB pairs well with workhorse Josh Jacobs.
news

Saints DT David Onyemata suspended six games for violation of PED policy

The New Orleans Saints will miss starting defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ to open the season. Onyemata has been suspended six games for violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson: 'You can't judge somebody based off of sacks'

Jets DE Carl Lawson explains the intricacies of being a disruptor on the edge, which doesn't always mean sack totals always tell their story. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman released, now facing four misdemeanors 

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback and 10-year NFL veteran, has been released from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility following a King County judge's order of his release without bail Thursday.
news

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

At one time thought to be just a "clean-up" procedure on his knee, Tom Brady actually had surgery to repair a fully torn MCL that he played with through the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW