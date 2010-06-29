Bradford believes he'll sign with Rams by training camp

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft, said he fully expects to be under contract in time to open training camp in late July.
"At this point right now (agent Tom Condon) hasn't given me any indication that there's going to be any problems getting a contract done," Bradford said Tuesday while at the NFL Rookie Symposium. "I expect to be in camp, on time."
Rams officials are on vacation this week, so a deal might not come together until early to mid-July.
Bradford should expect to receive a contract in excess of the six-year, $78 million deal ($41.7 million guaranteed) that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford signed as the top pick in 2009. Bradford and Stafford share the same agent.
A.J. Feeley has worked as the Rams' starting quarterback during offseason drills, but Bradford took snaps with the first team as organized team activities and minicamps progressed. Coach Steve Spagnuolo said there is no timetable for Bradford to start.