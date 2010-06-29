Bradford believes he'll sign with Rams by training camp

Published: Jun 29, 2010 at 07:48 AM

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft, said he fully expects to be under contract in time to open training camp in late July.

"At this point right now (agent Tom Condon) hasn't given me any indication that there's going to be any problems getting a contract done," Bradford said Tuesday while at the NFL Rookie Symposium. "I expect to be in camp, on time."

Rams officials are on vacation this week, so a deal might not come together until early to mid-July.

Bradford should expect to receive a contract in excess of the six-year, $78 million deal ($41.7 million guaranteed) that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford signed as the top pick in 2009. Bradford and Stafford share the same agent.

A.J. Feeley has worked as the Rams' starting quarterback during offseason drills, but Bradford took snaps with the first team as organized team activities and minicamps progressed. Coach Steve Spagnuolo said there is no timetable for Bradford to start.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says 'well-schooled' Tyler Linderbaum has mental edge over most rookies

The Ravens' offensive line woes in 2021 went hand in hand with the team's first playoff-less season with Lamar Jackson at the helm. Baltimore is hoping its offseason upgrades in 2022 turn the tide for a unit that finished 31st in the NFL with 57 sacks allowed. One of those additions, first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum, is in position to fill the most glaring hole at center.

news

Jets sign first-round CB Sauce Gardner to rookie contract

The New York Jets announced on Saturday the signing of No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner to his rookie contract.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW