Around the NFL

'Boys planning for Romo's return to practice next week

Published: Oct 30, 2015 at 05:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

With wideout Dez Bryantback on the practice field, the Dallas Cowboys have begun piecing together a plan to add quarterback Tony Romo to the mix.

Bryant spoke to reporters on Friday and said his confidence level is high. He says he's unsure about his playing status, adding "we want to see how it feels through this week of practice ... Just trying to be smart about it." He also adds that if the decision was solely his, he would be playing."

Officially allowed to return to practice next week, Romo has been throwing and "looks good," according to coach Jason Garrett on Friday.

David Helman of the team's official website noted that the Cowboys are still discussing how to mesh Romo back into weekly sessions while also giving enough work to fill-in passer Matt Cassel.

"Want to get him out there without compromising the preparation of our team," Garrett said Friday of Romo, per Ted Madden of WFAA-TV.

Per NFL rules, a player on IR Recall can return to practice after a six-week absence and play after eight weeks. The two-week window for Romo begins Monday, but offensive coordinator Scott Linehan wants to assess Romo's level of conditioning before working him in -- even after Jerry Jones said Friday that Romo "physically is really doing well," per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"We've got to kind of see where it is, how he feels the first week," Linehan said, per Helman. "... Mentally he's going to be fine, but the conditioning part we'll see where he is and then kind of integrate him into practice into some way, shape or form."

Said Linehan: "There'll be some adjustment. You've just got to figure out how it works in the flow of practice so you don't disrupt that for the quarterback that's going to be playing that particular game."

Sitting at 2-4, the Cowboys desperately need Romo to save their sinking season. With Brandon Weeden and Cassel running the show, the Dallas offense has drifted through autumn as a ghost ship.

Luckily for the 'Boys, the NFC East is such a heaping mess that adding Romo to the effort -- even by Week 11 -- still gives Dallas enough time to win this limp division.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sauce Gardner 'wouldn't mind' if Aaron Rodgers joined Jets: 'I just want what's best for the offense'

Aaron Rodgers continues to debate his future, whether it be retirement, returning to Green Bay or changing cities. After Nathaniel Hackett's hire in New York, every Jets player, including Sauce Gardner, is being asked about a possible Rodgers addition.

news

Mike McCarthy: Jerry Jones wants me to coach Cowboys as long as Tom Landry

Despite another season that ended for the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round, head coach Mike McCarthy has spoken to Jerry Jones and feels his tenure with the team is in a secure spot.

news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on facing Bengals defense: 'Knuckle up' for a '60-minute dogfight'

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy expects a fierce battle against the Bengals defense in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, predicting a "put your hand in the dirt, knuckle up, 60-minute dogfight."

news

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon on QB Patrick Mahomes battling through ankle injury: 'Definitely inspires (us)'

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ankle has garnered plenty of attention this week, and it's also cause for inspiration among his Kansas City teammates, including running back Jerick McKinnon.

news

Art Rooney II encouraged by Steelers' second half, improvement: 'I liked the way the team kept fighting down the stretch and kept ourselves alive'

Mike Tomlin's Steelers finished 9-8 in 2022 and increased Tomlin's NFL-record streak of non-losing seasons to begin his career to 16. The feat was made possible largely by marked improvement after a tumultuous start of the season. It was advancement that was lauded by team owner and president Art Rooney II.

news

Eagles center Jason Kelce on potential retirement: 'I don't know when that last game's going to come'

Eagles center Jason Kelce has pondered hanging it up for a few seasons now, and though he made no bold declarations Thursday, he's well aware his final game could come sooner than later.

news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay on what impresses him about Bengals offense: 'Nothing'

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay told reporters on Thursday that "nothing" impresses him about the Bengals' offense ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

news

Dan Quinn to remain with Cowboys as defensive coordinator; OC Kellen Moore's future unclear

Dan Quinn's second season in Dallas produced another effective defense. Much to the delight of Cowboys fans, he isn't leaving in 2023. Quinn interviewed for head coaching openings in Arizona, Denver and Indianapolis in recent weeks, but will be staying in Dallas next season.

news

Panthers hiring former Colts coach Frank Reich as head coach

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Frank Reich as their next head coach. Reich spent the past five seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, compiling a 40-33-1 record before being fired midway through the 2022 season.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on injured ankle: 'People will see where I'm at on Sunday'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes told reporters on Thursday that his injured right ankle came out of Wednesday's practice well and that he's feeling good ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.

news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'We'd love' to have QB Geno Smith back in 2023

After Geno Smith posted a surprising career year in Seattle, it looks like both the QB and his team would like to continue their partnership, with Seahawks GM John Schneider saying 'We'd love to have him back.'

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE