Bowles: Too early to call Sam Darnold franchise QB

"We won one game, I can tell you after about 100 more of them whether we have one or not, right now it's a little early," Todd Bowles said, via the team's transcript. "Obviously, [we're] starting him, he can play the position. He's got to go through some things like he will every week, every week will be different for him just like everybody else on the team that's young. You grow with the position, he's not green he's very sharp, he handles himself very well and I trust him to make adjustments as he goes."