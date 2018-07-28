Bowles: Sam Darnold loses something by not reporting

"This is not about offset language for Sam Darnold, it is not about bonus allocation, and obviously it's not about money since those are fixed," Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp Live. "My understanding is it's a language issue relating to his guarantees and how and when they would void. This is something that his agency is fighting for, and the Jets, at this point, they have not come together. So Sam Darnold will continue to stay away until this issue is handled."