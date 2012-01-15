Bowles assured Raiders won't automatically hire a Packer

Miami Dolphins interim coach Todd Bowles was the first person to interview for the Oakland Raiders' head-coaching vacancy this weekend, and sources said the session went well.
According to league sources, Bowles was assured the Raiders job isn't earmarked for longtime Green Bay Packers assistant coach Winston Moss, whom many have linked to the job.
Lombardi: Just change, baby
The firing of Hue Jackson
as Raiders coach signals much-needed change finally has arrived in Oakland, Michael Lombardi writes. **More ...**
Bowles, whom the Dolphins would like to keep as defensive coordinator -- if not their head coach -- has strong ties to new Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie. The Raidersannounced the dismissal of coach Hue Jackson on Tuesday, the same day they introduced McKenzie as their GM.
Bowles also is a candidate for the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator position, according to sources. Dolphins players have told me they strongly support Bowles to be their coach.
The Raiders also want to interview Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers and offensive coordinator Joe Philbin, according to sources. Philbin, like Bowles, has interviewed for the Miami job.