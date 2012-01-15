Bowles assured Raiders won't automatically hire a Packer

Published: Jan 15, 2012 at 12:55 AM

Miami Dolphins interim coach Todd Bowles was the first person to interview for the Oakland Raiders' head-coaching vacancy this weekend, and sources said the session went well.

According to league sources, Bowles was assured the Raiders job isn't earmarked for longtime Green Bay Packers assistant coach Winston Moss, whom many have linked to the job.

Lombardi: Just change, baby

The firing of Hue Jackson

as Raiders coach signals much-needed change finally has arrived in Oakland, Michael Lombardi writes. **More ...**

Bowles, whom the Dolphins would like to keep as defensive coordinator -- if not their head coach -- has strong ties to new Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie. The Raidersannounced the dismissal of coach Hue Jackson on Tuesday, the same day they introduced McKenzie as their GM.

Bowles also is a candidate for the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator position, according to sources. Dolphins players have told me they strongly support Bowles to be their coach.

The Raiders also want to interview Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers and offensive coordinator Joe Philbin, according to sources. Philbin, like Bowles, has interviewed for the Miami job.

Follow Jason La Canfora on Twitter @JasonLaCanfora.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Shaq Leonard signing with Eagles: 'It's just a unique period of time'

Shaq Leonard signing with the Eagles is a "unique" situation as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees it, though he wishes the three-time All-Pro linebacker who got away all the best. 
news

'Hard Knocks' gives inside look at Dolphins WR room trying to persuade Tyreek Hill to race DK Metcalf

In the third episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," the wide receiver room tries to convince Tyreek Hill to race DK Metcalf. 
news

NFL playoff picture: Bubble teams I love/like/loathe

With five weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, the playoff race is really heating up. Who'll make it? Who'll fall short? And who's worth rooting for? Adam Schein identifies the bubble teams he loves, likes ... and loathes.
news

Commissioner Goodell believes football will become global sport in '5 to 10 years'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sees football becoming a global sport within the next decade, with his league at the forefront of that effort.