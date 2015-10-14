Bortles says shoulder is 'fine' and expects to play

The Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback said Wednesday that his shoulder feels "fine" and he doesn't expect any limitations. Bortles added that he expects to practice and plans to be on the field for Sunday's tilt versus the Houston Texans.
Bortles suffered a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his shoulder during the Jags' Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Not missing practice is a good sign that Bortles shouldn't be hindered this weekend. The second-year signal-caller has been fantastic in his last several outings. Sunday he completed 23 of 33 passes for 303 yards, four touchdowns, an interception and drove a Jags offense that got little aid from the ground game.
With a healthy Bortles, Jacksonville's offense is wildly entertaining. Receiver Allen Robinson is morphing into a star, Allen Hurns has been a solid No. 2 wideout and getting tight end Julius Thomas back in the mix will add another dynamic target to the passing attack.
With the quarterback's shoulder not 100 percent, however, the Jags' offensive line will need to improve after giving up six sacks last week. Facing J.J. Watt is never a fun experience. Trying to block him after the Defensive Player of the Year was shut out in Week 5, and is likely stewing, will be a monstrous task for the group Sunday.