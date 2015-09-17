Bortles: Fans don't know enough to question play calls

The Jaguars' offense is still trying to find itself in the nascent Blake Bortles era. On Wednesday, some frustration appeared to show when a reporter asked the second-year quarterback about fans who believe Jacksonville's play calling needs to improve.
"I don't know," Bortles said, via The Associated Press. "It's like a kindergartener saying something to a college kid."
We imagine this is the type of comment that leads to a visit from a team public relations flak. The Jaguars have gone great lengths in the Shad Khan era to build their local (and international) fan base. The Face Of The Franchise probably shouldn't compare those fans to a collection of 6-year-olds.
Of course, Bortles has a point. Football is a highly complex game from a strategic standpoint. The sport continues to grow in popularity while the level of knowledge of how it actually works remains at a base level for most of the general public.
In other words, Bortles is pretty much right. But he'd still probably take it back if he could.