Bomar, Pascoe among seven on Giants' practice squad

Published: Sep 05, 2010 at 09:44 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Quarterback Rhett Bomar is back with the New York Giants.

Bomar, who threw more passes than any other Giants quarterback this preseason, was among seven players signed to the team's practice squad Sunday.

The Giants say they also signed tight ends Jake Ballard and Bear Pascoe, center Jim Cordle, defensive tackle Nate Collins, cornerback Seth Williams and safety Sha'reff Rashad to the practice squad.

All seven players were with the team in training camp. All were released in the final cuts Saturday, except Ballard, who was let go about two weeks ago, when Dominic Randolph was signed because of injuries at the quarterback position.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL stats and records, Week 11: Bills' Josh Allen sets TD mark through six seasons; 49ers' Brock Purdy has perfect day

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Separation season: Which teams helped/hurt their playoff chances Sunday?

In a season rife with major quarterback injuries, the playoff battle has become a war of attrition, as well. NFL.com senior national columnist Judy Battista takes a look at who's separating themselves in the postseason race -- for better or worse. 
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh declines to name Week 12 starting QB after benching Zach Wilson in loss to Bills

Despite making a change at quarterback during Sunday afternoon's loss, head coach Robert Saleh said post-game that he has not decided which of his QBs will be the starter for next week's game, and will make the decision Monday.
news

Browns set to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco to practice squad

Former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Joe Flacco is set to sign with the Browns practice squad on Monday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night.