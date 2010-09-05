Bomar, Pascoe among seven on Giants' practice squad

Bomar, who threw more passes than any other Giants quarterback this preseason, was among seven players signed to the team's practice squad Sunday.
The Giants say they also signed tight ends Jake Ballard and Bear Pascoe, center Jim Cordle, defensive tackle Nate Collins, cornerback Seth Williams and safety Sha'reff Rashad to the practice squad.
All seven players were with the team in training camp. All were released in the final cuts Saturday, except Ballard, who was let go about two weeks ago, when Dominic Randolph was signed because of injuries at the quarterback position.
