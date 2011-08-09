Bolts exercise caution, likely won't play Mathews on Thursday

Published: Aug 09, 2011 at 03:19 AM

Running back Ryan Mathews again missed practice Monday and likely won't play for the San Diego Chargers in Thursday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

It was the second consecutive practice Mathews has missed and the fourth of this training camp because of a strained upper leg muscle. He ran on the side Monday, and coach Norv Turner did express concern about the injury.

"In the early preseason games, we always err on the side of caution," Turner said.

Mathews, a first-round draft pick in 2010, played in just 11 games this past season because of a high ankle sprain.

