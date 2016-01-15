Bold predictions: Peyton Manning finds playoff magic

We will see at least two quarterbacks played by Denver on Sunday. Brock Osweiler will be Peyton Manning's backup despite a knee issue. And while he's healthy enough to suit up, that doesn't mean Denver should feel comfortable sliding by with just two active quarterbacks on the game day roster. Don't be surprised to see head coach Gary Kubiak make one change, or be forced to make a change at some point if the season is on the line. Peyton Manning is the GOAT, but his legend is coming to a head with a roster that is Super Bowl ready right now. And with his own physical shape in question, is anyone certain that Osweiler won't be needed? -- Conor Orr