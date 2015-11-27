Around the NFL

Bold predictions: Palmer leaps over Brady in MVP race

Published: Nov 27, 2015 at 02:51 AM

It's time for another round of bold predictions from the Around The NFL team. Remember, these fearless prognostications are not for the faint of heart.

Palmer overtakes Brady in MVP race

Tom Brady has been the clear-cut MVP favorite all season. But this is the week Carson Palmer narrows the lead considerably. While Brady and his banged-up offense are throwing rocks against the Broncos in Denver, Palmer will light up the woeful 49ers for four touchdown passes and 350 yards. Brady's struggle, coupled with Palmer's surge, will have some people siding with the Cardinals quarterback come Monday. -- Dan Hanzus

Blaine Gabbert will throw for more yards than Tom Brady

Blaine Gabbert can't hold a candle to Tom Brady in any facet of current life, but Sunday he will throw for more yards. The San Francisco 49ers signal-caller has preformed well in his first two outings of 2015. If it weren't for a couple of inaccurate deep balls last week Gabbert would have tossed for more than 300 yards against the Seahawks -- a plateau he's hit just once in his career. The Arizona Cardinals are aware that Gabbert is playing better thanColin Kaepernick has this season. With Brady's weapons system decimated, he could struggle against a stout Broncos secondary. Sunday we will see an oddity in box scores, where Blaine Gabbert's stats look far better than Tom Brady -- not that either of them care about anything other than the win column. -- Kevin Patra

Broncos end Patriots' unbeaten season

The Broncos will knock the Patriots from the ranks of the undefeated. They finally ran Gary Kubiak's offense last week with Brock Osweiler under center, reinvigorating the ground attack and avoiding turnovers. The Patriots are ripe for the picking, with attrition taking its toll on an offense that was close to unstoppable for two months. -- Chris Wesseling

Patriots wax Broncos by three TDs

As if we needed more proof that New England is the best undefeated team in football, they'll prove it again in prime time on Sunday night with a thrashing of the Broncos. There is plenty of momentum behind Brock Osweiler, and there are plenty of people talking about how Bill Belichick is out of available weapons after an injury-riddled win over the Bills on Monday Night Football. This is the time he shines, and these are the moments when we see Patriots reincarnate before the stretch run of the season. Expect New England to run for more than 150 total yards and to score at least three touchdowns on the ground. This will be more than enough to coast over Denver. -- Conor Orr

Bills get blown out

The Chiefs have quietly been one of the best teams in the NFL over the last month. Sunday's home game against the Bills is one of the biggest games left on the schedule in the AFC wild-card race, and the Chiefs will send a message with a resounding win on Sunday. Buffalo's defensive line is banged up and the Chiefs running game is on a roll no matter who is carrying the ball. More importantly, the book is out on Tyrod Taylor. The Jets and Patriots have prevented him from getting outside the pocket in consecutive weeks, and blitzed the Bills like crazy. Kansas City defensive coordinator Bob Sutton loves to get creative, and the Bills offense has struggled to recognize where pressure is coming from *-- Gregg Rosenthal *

Another star emerges in Patriots' backfield

James White can't do what Dion Lewis can do -- but he can try. The Patriots running back piled up a pair of touchdowns in Monday's win over Buffalo and he'll do twice that against the Broncos on Sunday night. I'm ticketing White for four scores against Denver, even if that comes without Lewis' big yardage and tackle-breaking wonderment from earlier in this year. If White doesn't pull this off, Chris Wesseling will canoe from Los Angeles to Nicaragua this offseason, detailing his trek on ChrisWesselingOceanicJourneys.org. -- Marc Sessler

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'No. 2 is not an option' for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

In some ways, Trevor Lawrence was predicted to be the Jaguars' QB1 since last season when he was still in college. But for Gardner Minshew, "No. 2 is not an option."
news

Joe Judge: Giants will make 'right decision' for Saquon Barkley's return

Updates aplenty throughout the offseason have offered little in terms of a timetable for Saquon Barkley﻿'s return from an ACL tear and Giants head coach Joe Judge stressed that caution is the preeminent factor when it comes to Barkley hitting the field running.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers close to agreement on reworked deal to bring him back for 2021 season

After a lengthy offseason standoff, ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is nearly back with the Pack. Rodgers and Green Bay are in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season
news

Longtime cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti will be first woman inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Longtime New England Patriots cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti has been selected for posthumous induction into the team Hall of Fame as a contributor, team owner Robert Kraft announced Monday. 
news

Washington agrees to terms with DL Jonathan Allen on four-year, $72M deal

Washington is locking up a key fixture of its front seven for the long haul. The Football Team agreed to terms with former first-round DL Jonathan Allen on a four-year, $72 million deal with a $30 million signing bonus.
news

Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Green Bay Packers in 2021 season

It appears Aaron Rodgers' long summer of frustration with the Packers will end back where it started: with Rodgers under center for the green and gold. Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers this season.
news

Saints' home stadium rebranded as Caesars Superdome 

The New Orleans Saints' dome stadium is still super. It just has a new name. The Saints and Caesars Entertainment announced Monday the formation of a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that rebrands the downtown New Orleans facility as the Caesars Superdome.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19, quarantining ahead of training camp

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off training camp this week without their head coach. Colts coach Frank Reich tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine away from the team facility.
news

Trai Turner determined to lead Steelers' remade offensive line into 'new era'

Trai Turner is playing for his third team in as many seasons. Take one look at the Steelers offensive line, and it's clear why he isn't approaching the situation like a newcomer.
news

Roundup: Saints signing veteran WR Chris Hogan with Michael Thomas placed on PUP list

With Michael Thomas on the mend for at least the next three months, New Orleans is on the lookout for help at the wide receiver position and is signing veteran Chris Hogan.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: 'We're going to have a successful running game' despite Cam Akers' injury

The reverberations from Cam Akers﻿' torn Achilles in Los Angeles' locker room are still being felt. Matthew Stafford﻿, though, is most concerned with how Akers' season-ending injury affects the second-year back himself.
news

Houston Texans listening to offers for quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are now willing to listen to trade offers for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. The price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It'd likely take at least three first-round picks and more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW