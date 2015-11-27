Bold predictions: Palmer leaps over Brady in MVP race

As if we needed more proof that New England is the best undefeated team in football, they'll prove it again in prime time on Sunday night with a thrashing of the Broncos. There is plenty of momentum behind Brock Osweiler, and there are plenty of people talking about how Bill Belichick is out of available weapons after an injury-riddled win over the Bills on Monday Night Football. This is the time he shines, and these are the moments when we see Patriots reincarnate before the stretch run of the season. Expect New England to run for more than 150 total yards and to score at least three touchdowns on the ground. This will be more than enough to coast over Denver. -- Conor Orr