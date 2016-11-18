Bold predictions: NFC North falls flat in Week 11

You can not wrap me in your definition of "bold," world. Is taking a 5-5 team to beat a 4-5 team that #Bold? Meh (insert shrug emoji). Consider this: Andrew Luck has NEVER lost to the Tennessee Titans. Never. 8-0 for his career. Tennessee has lost ten straight games to Indianapolis, dating back to 2011 when Curtis Painter helmed the Colts during a nightmare season. Is it then bold enough to say a 0-8 franchise (or 0-10 if you'd prefer to take Luck out of the equation) will win on the road against a team coming off a bye that is desperate to stay in the playoff hunt? Darn skippy it is. Behind Marcus Mariota's scintillating play and an underrated defensive front, the Titans storm through Indy, smash the Horseshoe's Luck, and finally get the attention they deserve as a playoff contender.