Bold predictions: Matt McGloin dazzles in Carr's stead

Doom and gloom filled the Black Hole last week, which, technically, is appropriate. But not in 2016, the year of Derek Carr and the Raiders. Matt McGloin has the unlucky honor of trying to live up to the expectations set by Carr and Co. this week and for the remainder of the season, barring a medical miracle and divine intervention directed by the spirit of Al Davis himself. No worries, though, because the Gingered Reserve will take his opportunity by the horns and send the Broncos back to Denver with a bad taste in their mouths going into 2017. Two touchdowns -- nay, THREE SCORES, because optimism runs high no matter who is under center in my world! New year, new overflowing glass!