Bold predictions: Jared Goff throws for 300 yards

Cleveland, at 0-12, doesn't possess statistics worth researching or referencing. The most encouraging note to point out is how the Browns were competitive earlier in the season when closer to full strength. They'll enter the rematch with the Bengals with the addition of Jamie Collins on defense, who hasn't provided much to cheer about, but also isn't his fault on a roster largely devoid of talent. So we'll instead point to the intangibles, the traits that cannot be quantified, the effort and the #grit the Browns will need to display to have any shot in this contest. In their favor is Cincinnati's season, which isn't progressing toward the playoffs, and an offensive unit that is missing stars A.J. Green and Giovani Bernard. We're overlooking the Bengals' thrashing of the Eagles last week, and we're riding an overflowing glass level of optimism necessary to make this pick. Cleveland wins and prays San Francisco manages to pull out a victory before 2016 comes to a close. One win is far from the Browns' ultimate goals, but anything is better than going winless. It's time to end that streak of days without a win. Keep Hue Jackson from press conference tears. Victory Monday is ahead for the Browns.