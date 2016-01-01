Bold predictions: Jameis Winston lights up Panthers

The Eagles will score fewer than 10 points on Sunday against the Giants: Couple the fact that the Eagles just lost a very involved and specific offensive playcaller and the fact that Sunday is likely Tom Coughlin's final game with the Giants, and we have a recipe for disaster. The Giants are teetering on a historically bad defense and probably don't want to finish the season remembered as one of the worst all time. They also want to send Coughlin home with a victory. The Eagles? They just probably want to get out of this thing alive. From the sound of it, this week has pretty much sucked the life out of the NovaCare complex anyway. -- Conor Orr