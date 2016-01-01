Bold predictions: Jameis Winston lights up Panthers

*It's time for another round of bold predictions from the Around The NFL team. Remember, these predictions are not for the faint of heart. *
Browns lock up top pick in 2016 draft
The Titans can earn the top overall draft pick by doing what they've done all year: Lose on Sunday. Instead, Tennessee will botch their chance to control the top of the draft with Zach Mettenberger's first win as a pro. Marcus Mariota's backup will torch the down-and-out Colts with a trio of touchdowns, catapulting the Titans to 4-12 on the year. Meanwhile, a Ben Roethlisberger lashing of the Browns will push Cleveland to the top of the draft pile. Will they dial up Joey Bosa or swing for the fences with a quarterback like Jared Goff or Paxton Lynch? The worst team in football will be surrounded by drama once again come April.
If the Browns don't pull off this feat of regular-season incompetence, NFL Media's Chris Wesseling will spend the offseason knitting a colorful patchwork quilt depicting the 1997 Heaven's Gate event, which saw misguided cult leader Marshall Applewhite convince his Nike-wearing followers that it was time to leave earth for the "Level Beyond Human" by hailing down a spacecraft trailing the Hale-Bopp Comet. The Wesseling-crafted quilt will be draped for all to see in the main hall at the 2016 NFL Draft. -- Marc Sessler
Jameis Winston lights up Panthers' secondary
It all comes together for the rookie Sunday against one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Winston will lock down the Offensive Rookie of the Year award with a dazzling career-high 378-yard throwing day. The Bucs' first-year signal caller has had a roller-coaster type season, but displays the anticipation, arm strength and mobility to make jaw-dropping plays. With Doug Martin stymied Sunday, Winston plays his best game as a pro, slinging it all over the park while finally omitting the backbreaking errors. Winston's season-ending performance against the NFC's top team will send analysts into the offseason drooling over his potential in 2016. -- Kevin Patra
Eagles' offense goes dormant vs. Giants
The Eagles will score fewer than 10 points on Sunday against the Giants: Couple the fact that the Eagles just lost a very involved and specific offensive playcaller and the fact that Sunday is likely Tom Coughlin's final game with the Giants, and we have a recipe for disaster. The Giants are teetering on a historically bad defense and probably don't want to finish the season remembered as one of the worst all time. They also want to send Coughlin home with a victory. The Eagles? They just probably want to get out of this thing alive. From the sound of it, this week has pretty much sucked the life out of the NovaCare complex anyway. -- Conor Orr
Julio Jones poised to break records
Julio Jones makes history in a meaningless NFC South matchup against the most generous pass defense in NFL history. Jones needs 17 receptions and 243 yards versus the Saints' keystone-cops secondary to break the single-season records held by Marvin Harrison (143 receptions) and Calvin Johnson (1,964 yards), respectively. Jones' single-game career-high in receiving yards is 258. If he reaches that number with Matt Ryan force-feeding him the ball in a shootout, he will break Johnson's number by 16 yards. If Jones manages "just" 127 yards against the Saints, he will move past Jerry Rice's 1995 total of 1,848 yards -- the second-highest single-season mark of all time. Prepare to watch the records fall this weekend. -- Chris Wesseling