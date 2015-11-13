Bold predictions: Giants will end Patriots' perfect start

Tom Coughlin will debut a new hairstyle this weekend. Though he's been remarkably consistent in the past with the tight, military-esque comb swipe, covered with a royal blue Giants hat, Coughlin will catch the fever inspired by NFL "Color Rush" and begin experimenting with his hair. He's relented to the wishes of his players before and became a more approachable and affable head coach before the team won their first Super Bowl under him in 2007. Now, with players like Odell Beckham and Damontre Moore setting the pace for style, don't be surprised to see Coughlin follow suit. Maybe it starts simply: A comb swipe to the left instead of the right. Maybe he goes flat brim on his "Salute to Service" hat Sunday or maybe he throws it backwards Matt Patricia style. Coaches are always looking to reinvent themselves unless they are psychosomatically drawn to their outfits like Jim Harbaugh was in San Francisco. Coughlin has always had an eye for fashion, and this is his chance to show the world. -- Conor Orr