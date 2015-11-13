Bold predictions: Giants will end Patriots' perfect start

It's time for another round of fearless prognostications involving this week's games. Warning: these predictions are not for the faint of heart.
Giants will upset Patriots, again
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady remain vexed by the "Curse of Eli." Led by a career day from Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants will put up 38 points, just enough to hold off a surging second-half comeback by New England. The ensuing week of coverage will focus on how the loss was actually good for the Patriots, serving to remove any of the pressure that might have affected the playoff march that followed their 16-0 regular season in 16-0. Even when the Patriots lose, they win. -- Dan Hanzus
Week 10 will feature a record passing performance
Norm Van Brocklin holds the NFL's single-game passing record -- a mark that's stood strong since the Rams signal-caller threw for 554 yards against the New York Yanks on September 28, 1951. That record goes down in Week 10. Bank on it. If this doesn't happen, Dan Hanzus will shave his head in the middle of the NFL Media newsroom on Thanksgiving Day. -- Marc Sessler
Aaron Rodgers torches Lions
Aaron Rodgers is going to break out of his alleged slump in a big way versus the Lions, clearing the 400-yard mark for the first time this season. For all of the talk of Rodgers struggling, he made a series of improvisational tight-window throws last week that no other quarterback can pull off. He's been doing that all season, minus the debacle at Denver. After struggling versus the active pass rushes and stingy secondaries of the Broncos and Panthers, Rodgers will have a field day against a Lions defense that has plummeted from No. 2 in 2014 to No. 26 in 2015. -- Chris Wesseling
Tom Coughlin sports new look
Tom Coughlin will debut a new hairstyle this weekend. Though he's been remarkably consistent in the past with the tight, military-esque comb swipe, covered with a royal blue Giants hat, Coughlin will catch the fever inspired by NFL "Color Rush" and begin experimenting with his hair. He's relented to the wishes of his players before and became a more approachable and affable head coach before the team won their first Super Bowl under him in 2007. Now, with players like Odell Beckham and Damontre Moore setting the pace for style, don't be surprised to see Coughlin follow suit. Maybe it starts simply: A comb swipe to the left instead of the right. Maybe he goes flat brim on his "Salute to Service" hat Sunday or maybe he throws it backwards Matt Patricia style. Coaches are always looking to reinvent themselves unless they are psychosomatically drawn to their outfits like Jim Harbaugh was in San Francisco. Coughlin has always had an eye for fashion, and this is his chance to show the world. -- Conor Orr