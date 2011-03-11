Boisture, ex-Giants personnel guru, dies of leukemia at 79

Published: Mar 11, 2011 at 11:06 AM

Tom Boisture, a former vice president of player personnel with the New York Giants, died Friday at the age of 79.

The cause of death was myelofibrosis, a form of leukemia.

Boisture joined the Giants in 1980 as director of player personnel. He worked under general managers George Young and Ernie Accorsi, and during his tenure, the Giants drafted star players Lawrence Taylor, Carl Banks, Mark Bavaro, Rodney Hampton, Michael Strahan and Amani Toomer.

The Giants reached four Super Bowls, winning three, with players whom Boisture helped acquire during his tenure. He remained with the organization until 2000, when he stepped aside following the NFL draft. He remained a regular visitor to the team's offices and training camp in his later years.

"Tom was a great talent evaluator and was an important part of our success," Giants president John Mara said in a statement released by the team. "The players he drafted revitalized our franchise. He was also a wonderful person, and we will miss him dearly."

Boisture joined the Giants after a successful 10-year run in the New England Patriots' personnel department, where he earned a reputation as a top scout. Before beginning his personnel career, Boisture found success as a coach at the high school and college levels.

Boisture is survived by his wife, the former Delores Ann Kenney of Detroit, five children –- daughters Susan Ann, Deborah Lynn and Nancy Ann, and sons David and Michael –- 10 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.

Burial arrangements haven't yet been finalized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

