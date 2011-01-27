Boise State's Young among prospects helping draft stock

Nevada QB Colin Kaepernick: An athlete and someone who can really run. Although his throwing motion is a bit unorthodox, the ball comes out of his hand with a lot of spin. I spent some time with him after practice Tuesday and found him to be a bright young man, who is certainly ready to take on the challenges of the NFL. He performed better in the team segment of the practices than he did in the drills, which leads me to believe his game tapes will tell us more about him than anything he does in shorts over the next few months. Don't be surprised if this 6-6, 225-pound athlete runs a sub 4.5-second 40 at the combine. There's a lot to work with here. A few years in a system, learning on the bench, and some team is going to have a good QB.