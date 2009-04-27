Boise State RB Johnson among 14 undrafted rookies signed by Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Vikings have agreed to terms on contracts with 14 undrafted rookies, including former Boise State running back Ian Johnson.

Johnson helped the Broncos go undefeated in his sophomore season, but his role was diminished as a senior. His college teammate, wide receiver Vinny Perretta, was also in the group of free agents.

The others: Montana safety Colt Anderson, UCLA running back Kahlil Bell, Oklahoma center Jon Cooper, Boston College linebacker Robert Francois, Virginia Tech quarterback Sean Glennon, Utah State safety Devon Hall, North Carolina State defensive tackle Antoine Holmes, LSU defensive tackle Tremaine Johnson, Wisconsin guard Andy Kemp, Fresno State offensive tackle Bobby Lepori, Toledo wide receiver Nick Moore and Alabama tight end Nick Walker.

